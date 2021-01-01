Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
- 51% higher pixel density (404 vs 268 PPI)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 120K)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P65
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 263 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.38 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P65
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo +30%
341
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +32%
1267
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo +50%
180825
120753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 9
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|10
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.54 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V17 Neo. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.
