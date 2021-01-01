Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A31

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 153K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A31
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy A31 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo
341
Galaxy A31 +2%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +1%
1267
Galaxy A31
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo +18%
180825
Galaxy A31
153673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date November 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Neo.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

