Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 123K)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P65
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 265 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A40
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy A40 +3%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo +29%
341
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +33%
1267
Galaxy A40
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo +47%
180825
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2019
Release date November 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V17 Neo. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. V17 Neo or Mi A3
2. V17 Neo or Redmi Note 8T
3. V17 Neo or Redmi Note 9S
4. V17 Neo or P40 Lite
5. V17 Neo or Realme XT
6. Galaxy A40 or Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy A40 or P30 Lite
8. Galaxy A40 or Redmi Note 8T
9. Galaxy A40 or Galaxy A31
10. Galaxy A40 or Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish