Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A70

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 180K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 341 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A70
607 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 820 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo
341
Galaxy A70 +40%
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +36%
1267
Galaxy A70
929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo
180825
Galaxy A70 +12%
202788
AnTuTu Results (258th and 223rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date November 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A70. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.

