Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 180K)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 3.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy A71 +5%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo
341
Galaxy A71 +57%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo
1267
Galaxy A71 +34%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo
180825
Galaxy A71 +39%
251824
AnTuTu Ranking List (258th and 191st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date November 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. V17 Neo and Mi A3
2. V17 Neo and Redmi Note 8T
3. V17 Neo and Redmi Note 9S
4. V17 Neo and P40 Lite
5. V17 Neo and Realme XT
6. Galaxy A71 and Mi 9T
7. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70
9. Galaxy A71 and Nova 5T
10. Galaxy A71 and Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish