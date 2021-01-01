Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси М31
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142%
PWM - 208 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M31
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy M31 +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo +6%
341
Galaxy M31
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +2%
1267
Galaxy M31
1237
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo +6%
180825
Galaxy M31
171384
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (258th and 286th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M31
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date November 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 Neo
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Vivo V17 Neo
3. Huawei Honor 9X vs Vivo V17 Neo
4. Huawei Honor 10 vs Vivo V17 Neo
5. Vivo V17 vs V17 Neo
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy M31
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy M31
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
10. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish