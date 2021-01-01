Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 177K)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M51
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V17 Neo
83.3%
Galaxy M51 +4%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo
343
Galaxy M51 +55%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo
1272
Galaxy M51 +27%
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo
177704
Galaxy M51 +40%
248749
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (272nd and 204th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Galaxy M51
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2020
Release date November 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. V17 Neo vs Mi A3
2. V17 Neo vs Redmi Note 8T
3. V17 Neo vs Redmi Note 9S
4. V17 Neo vs P40 Lite
5. V17 Neo vs Realme XT
6. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy M51 vs Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A71
9. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31
10. Galaxy M51 vs Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish