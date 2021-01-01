Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20

Виво V17 Про
Vivo V17 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (107 vs 89 hours)
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (498 against 452 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 215K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 482 points
  • Weighs 27.8 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro +10%
498 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Honor 20 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
482
Honor 20 +40%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1625
Honor 20 +45%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
215693
Honor 20 +75%
377088
AnTuTu Android Results (210th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro +6%
14:05 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro +35%
19:14 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
Honor 20
32:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (38th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro +10%
88.7 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. V17 Pro or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. V17 Pro or Nova 5T
3. V17 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. V17 Pro or Realme X2 Pro
5. V17 Pro or V17 Neo
6. Honor 20 or P30 Lite
7. Honor 20 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Honor 20 or Galaxy A51
9. Honor 20 or Honor 20 Pro
10. Honor 20 or Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish