Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (107 vs 94 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 215K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro +1%
498 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
P40 Pro +10%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
482
P40 Pro +61%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1625
P40 Pro +93%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
215693
P40 Pro +125%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (210th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
P40 Pro +8%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro +6%
19:14 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro +44%
32:20 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V17 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
V17 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
V17 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
88.7 dB
P40 Pro
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

