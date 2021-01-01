Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro
VS
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (107 vs 85 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 215K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (516 vs 413 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (608 against 498 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V17 Pro
68
7 Pro
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V17 Pro
48
7 Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V17 Pro
79
7 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V17 Pro
65
7 Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V17 Pro
75
7 Pro
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V17 Pro
63
7 Pro
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
498 nits
7 Pro +22%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
7 Pro +6%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
482
7 Pro +50%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1625
7 Pro +63%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
215693
7 Pro +115%
464064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (210th and 61st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro +39%
14:05 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro +34%
19:14 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
7 Pro +6%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V17 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
V17 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
V17 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
88.7 dB
7 Pro +2%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

