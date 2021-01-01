Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

VS
Vivo V17 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 213K)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (117 vs 107 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (598 against 498 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
498 nits
Nord CE 5G +20%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Nord CE 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
480
Nord CE 5G +33%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1629
Nord CE 5G +10%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V17 Pro
189957
Nord CE 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
213184
Nord CE 5G +48%
316174
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 9.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Nord CE 5G +23%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Nord CE 5G +20%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
89.3 dB
Nord CE 5G +1%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD -
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

