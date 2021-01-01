Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Vivo V17 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 124K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (107 vs 92 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (546 against 502 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 36.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
502 nits
Galaxy A30 +9%
546 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Galaxy A30 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1626
Galaxy A30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V17 Pro +77%
189375
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro +71%
213515
Galaxy A30
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro +24%
14:05 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro +34%
19:14 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro +32%
32:20 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro +31%
89.3 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V17 Pro is definitely a better buy.

