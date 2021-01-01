Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

Виво V17 Про
Vivo V17 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 178K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (498 against 450 nits)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 482 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 35.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 85.42%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro +11%
498 nits
Galaxy A50s
450 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro +39%
482
Galaxy A50s
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro +27%
1625
Galaxy A50s
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro +21%
215693
Galaxy A50s
178612
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (210th and 263rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
88.7 dB
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V17 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50s.

