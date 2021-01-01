Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Galaxy A70s – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70s

Виво V17 Про
Vivo V17 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70с
Samsung Galaxy A70s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 167K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (607 against 498 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Galaxy A70s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
498 nits
Galaxy A70s +22%
607 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Galaxy A70s +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro +1%
482
Galaxy A70s
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro +74%
1625
Galaxy A70s
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro +28%
215693
Galaxy A70s
167880
AnTuTu 8 Results (210th and 299th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro +6%
14:05 hr
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro +10%
19:14 hr
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
Galaxy A70s +16%
37:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (38th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro +10%
88.7 dB
Galaxy A70s
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.949 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg 1.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Pro.

