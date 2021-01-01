Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs Galaxy M22 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M22

Виво V17 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси М22
Vivo V17 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (413 vs 274 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 209K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (511 against 456 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 497 and 292 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
Galaxy M22

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro +12%
511 nits
Galaxy M22
456 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
Galaxy M22
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro +70%
497
Galaxy M22
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro +31%
1643
Galaxy M22
1259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V17 Pro +18%
246852
Galaxy M22
209381
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 24.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (60% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Galaxy M22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Galaxy M22
n/a
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
Galaxy M22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
89.3 dB
Galaxy M22
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 September 2021
Release date September 2019 October 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.62 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M22. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

