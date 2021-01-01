Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs NEX 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Vivo NEX 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • 14% higher pixel density (413 vs 363 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 215K)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 498 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V17 Pro
68
NEX 3
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V17 Pro
50
NEX 3
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V17 Pro
79
NEX 3
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V17 Pro
65
NEX 3
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V17 Pro
75
NEX 3
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V17 Pro
64
NEX 3
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
NEX 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 18.8:9
PPI 413 ppi 363 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
498 nits
NEX 3 +22%
610 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
NEX 3 +12%
93.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo NEX 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
482
NEX 3 +53%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1625
NEX 3 +64%
2667
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
215693
NEX 3 +121%
476881

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 Funtouch 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
NEX 3 +4%
14:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
NEX 3 +16%
22:24 hr
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro +22%
32:20 hr
NEX 3
26:47 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (38th and 24th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro +24%
88.7 dB
NEX 3
71.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 October 2019
Release date September 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo NEX 3 is definitely a better buy.

