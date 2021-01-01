Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Pro vs NEX 3S – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 Pro vs NEX 3S

Виво V17 Про
Vivo V17 Pro
VS
Виво NEX 3S
Vivo NEX 3S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Vivo NEX 3S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • 14% higher pixel density (413 vs 363 PPI)
  • Weighs 17.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 215K)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (796 against 498 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V17 Pro
68
NEX 3S
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V17 Pro
48
NEX 3S
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V17 Pro
77
NEX 3S
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V17 Pro
65
NEX 3S
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V17 Pro
75
NEX 3S
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V17 Pro
63
NEX 3S
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Pro
vs
NEX 3S

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9 19:9
PPI 413 ppi 363 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V17 Pro
498 nits
NEX 3S +60%
796 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V17 Pro
83.3%
NEX 3S +12%
93.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo NEX 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 650
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Pro
482
NEX 3S +87%
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Pro
1625
NEX 3S +111%
3432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Pro
215693
NEX 3S +164%
568844
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (210th and 24th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1 Funtouch 10.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
NEX 3S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
NEX 3S
n/a
Talk (3G)
V17 Pro
32:20 hr
NEX 3S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 1960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Pro
88.7 dB
NEX 3S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 675 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo NEX 3S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 and V17 Pro
2. Nova 5T and V17 Pro
3. Redmi Note 9 Pro and V17 Pro
4. Realme X2 Pro and V17 Pro
5. V17 Neo and V17 Pro
6. Galaxy Note 10 Plus and NEX 3S
7. NEX 3 and NEX 3S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish