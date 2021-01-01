Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V17 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Vivo NEX 3S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.