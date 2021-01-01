Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V17 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Виво V17
Vivo V17
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 172K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (512 against 450 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V17
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 404 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V17
450 nits
P40 Lite +14%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V17
83.4%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V17
315
P40 Lite +83%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V17
1353
P40 Lite +36%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V17
172151
P40 Lite +89%
325044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 9.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V17
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V17
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V17
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 February 2020
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V17 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Vivo V17 and Galaxy A51
3. Vivo V17 and Honor 20
4. Vivo V17 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Vivo V17 and Realme XT
6. P40 Lite and P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
10. P40 Lite and Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish