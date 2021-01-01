Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V17 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 vs Oppo Realme XT

Виво V17
Vivo V17
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 172K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V17
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V17 +1%
450 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V17
83.4%
Realme XT +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V17
315
Realme XT +28%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V17
1353
Realme XT +10%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V17
172151
Realme XT +24%
213548
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (272nd and 213th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.2 ColorOS 7
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V17
n/a
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V17
n/a
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V17
n/a
Realme XT
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V17
n/a
Realme XT
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme XT. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V17 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Vivo V17 and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Vivo V17 and Huawei Honor 20
4. Vivo V17 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Vivo V17 and Xiaomi Poco X2
6. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Oppo Realme XT and Huawei Nova 5T
10. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish