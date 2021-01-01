Vivo V17 vs Oppo Reno Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3950 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
- Optical image stabilization
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 172K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 315 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.38 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.4%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186.7 gramm (6.59 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Mediatek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (272nd and 215th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.2
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3950 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.25 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno Z. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2