Vivo V17 vs Oppo Reno Z

Виво V17
Vivo V17
VS
Оппо Рено Z
Oppo Reno Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3950 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 172K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V17
vs
Reno Z

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V17
450 nits
Reno Z +10%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V17
83.4%
Reno Z +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 and Oppo Reno Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mediatek Helio P90
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 600 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V17
315
Reno Z +30%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V17
1353
Reno Z +14%
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V17
172151
Reno Z +22%
209384
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (272nd and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.2 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3950 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 May 2019
Release date December 2019 July 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno Z. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

