Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.