Vivo V17 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 172K)
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (512 against 450 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 315 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.38 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.4%
|87.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|247 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186.7 gramm (6.59 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Galaxy A71 +70%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1353
Galaxy A71 +26%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172151
Galaxy A71 +46%
251824
AnTuTu Phone Scores (272nd and 191st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.2
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.25 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
