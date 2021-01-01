Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V17 vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 vs Samsung Galaxy S9

Виво V17
Vivo V17
VS
Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 172K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 404 PPI)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (658 against 450 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V17
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V17
450 nits
Galaxy S9 +46%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V17
83.4%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 600 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V17
315
Galaxy S9 +26%
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V17
1353
Galaxy S9 +42%
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V17
172151
Galaxy S9 +62%
278085
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (272nd and 165th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.2 One UI 2,1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V17
n/a
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V17
n/a
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V17
n/a
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V17
n/a
Galaxy S9
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2018
Release date December 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 837 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Vivo V17
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Vivo V17
3. Huawei Nova 5T or Vivo V17
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE or Vivo V17
5. Xiaomi Poco X2 or Vivo V17
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S9
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S9
8. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S9
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S9
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish