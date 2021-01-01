Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V17 vs Vivo V15 – which one to choose?

Vivo V17 vs Vivo V15

Виво V17
VS
Виво V15
Vivo V17
Vivo V15

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 1, 2019, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V17
vs
Vivo V15

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.39%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V17 +12%
442 nits
Vivo V15
396 nits

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V17
83.4%
Vivo V15 +2%
85.39%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 and Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V17 +4%
314
Vivo V15
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V17
1340
Vivo V15 +11%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo V17
137492
Vivo V15 +6%
145387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V17
176101
Vivo V15 +3%
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.2 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V17 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V17 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Vivo V17 or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Vivo V17 or Huawei Honor 20
4. Vivo V17 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Vivo V17 or Oppo Realme XT
6. Vivo V15 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Vivo V15 or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Vivo V15 or Oppo A9 (2020)
9. Vivo V15 or Vivo V15 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish