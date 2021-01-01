Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V19 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V19 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Виво V19
Vivo V19
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Delivers 139% higher maximum brightness (1182 against 495 nits)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 157K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 27.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 404 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19 +139%
1182 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V19
83.4%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19
314
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19 +5%
1341
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19 +14%
179945
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V19
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V19
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V19
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V19
n/a
P30 Lite
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V19 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

