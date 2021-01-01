Vivo V19 vs Oppo F17
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Oppo F17, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (241K versus 171K)
- Comes with 485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4015 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 23.5 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|86.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186.5 gramm (6.58 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch 10
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4015 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4624 x 3468
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 231 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
