Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Oppo F17, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (241K versus 171K)
  • Comes with 485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4015 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 23.5 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
Oppo F17

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19
600 nits
Oppo F17
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186.5 gramm (6.58 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V19
83.7%
Oppo F17 +3%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Oppo F17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19 +30%
407
Oppo F17
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19 +7%
1505
Oppo F17
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19 +41%
241216
Oppo F17
171651
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 7.2
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date March 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 231 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V19. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F17.

