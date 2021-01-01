Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V19 vs Reno 2 – which one to choose?

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 2

Виво V19
Vivo V19
VS
Оппо Рено 2
Oppo Reno 2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Delivers 135% higher maximum brightness (1182 against 504 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 179K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 314 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
Reno 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 86.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 260 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19 +135%
1182 nits
Reno 2
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V19
83.4%
Reno 2 +3%
86.08%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19
314
Reno 2 +70%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19
1341
Reno 2 +22%
1633
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19
179945
Reno 2 +45%
260632
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (260th and 184th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 7
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V19
n/a
Reno 2
12:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V19
n/a
Reno 2
20:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V19
n/a
Reno 2
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 116°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4992 x 3190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V19
n/a
Reno 2
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 2. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V19.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V19
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Vivo V19
3. Huawei Honor 9X vs Vivo V19
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Vivo V19
5. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Vivo V19
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Oppo Reno 2
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Oppo Reno 2
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Oppo Reno 2
9. Oppo Realme X2 vs Reno 2
10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Reno 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish