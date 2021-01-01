Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V19 vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3

Vivo V19
VS
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (1182 against 598 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 179K)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 408 and 314 points
  • Weighs 16.7 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 136 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19 +98%
1182 nits
Reno 3
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V19
83.4%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 600 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19
314
Reno 3 +30%
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19
1341
Reno 3 +14%
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19
179945
Reno 3 +16%
207988
AnTuTu Ranking (260th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 7
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V19
n/a
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (body) - 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V19.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

