Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Delivers 142% higher maximum brightness (1182 against 489 nits)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 106K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (404 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 188 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.38 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19 +142%
1182 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V19 +1%
83.4%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19 +67%
314
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19 +23%
1341
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19 +68%
179945
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10 One UI 2,0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V19
n/a
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V19
n/a
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V19
n/a
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V19
n/a
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 May 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V19. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

