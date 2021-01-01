Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.