Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V19 vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V19 vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Виво V19
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
Vivo V19
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 243K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (784 against 587 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V19
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19
587 nits
Galaxy A52 5G +34%
784 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186.5 gramm (6.58 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V19
83.7%
Galaxy A52 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19
411
Galaxy A52 5G +57%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19
1516
Galaxy A52 5G +29%
1958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19
243268
Galaxy A52 5G +36%
330193

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 10 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V19 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Vivo V19 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Vivo V19 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Vivo V19 or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Vivo V19 or Oppo A5 (2020)
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish