Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.