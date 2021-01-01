Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V19 vs Vivo V15 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V19 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (587 against 396 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 182K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Vivo V19
vs
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V19 +48%
587 nits
Vivo V15
396 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186.5 gramm (6.58 oz) 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V19
83.7%
Vivo V15 +2%
85.39%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V19 and Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V19 +36%
412
Vivo V15
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V19 +2%
1522
Vivo V15
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo V19
n/a
Vivo V15
145387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V19 +35%
245235
Vivo V15
182224
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 10 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) - 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V19 is definitely a better buy.

