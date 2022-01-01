Vivo V20 2021 vs Oppo A95 5G VS Vivo V20 2021 Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 2021 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 335K)

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 554 points

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V20 2021 n/a A95 5G 792 nits

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V20 2021 83.7% A95 5G +1% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V20 2021 and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V20 2021 554 A95 5G +11% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V20 2021 1700 A95 5G +8% 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V20 2021 335394 A95 5G +11% 371670 CPU 104628 - GPU 80140 - Memory 56815 - UX 94649 - Total score 335394 371670 3DMark Wild Life Performance V20 2021 895 A95 5G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 8006 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2020 April 2021 Release date December 2020 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A95 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 2021.