Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 2021 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 244K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 556 and 408 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 2021
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 2021
n/a
F17 Pro
801 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 2021
83.7%
F17 Pro +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 2021 and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 500 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 2021 +36%
556
F17 Pro
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 2021 +15%
1716
F17 Pro
1495
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V20 2021 +39%
338957
F17 Pro
244466
CPU 104628 77451
GPU 80140 49910
Memory 56815 49342
UX 94649 66644
Total score 338957 244466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V20 2021
895
F17 Pro
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 8006 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 September 2020
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 2021. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo F17 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

