Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 2021 vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 2021 vs Oppo F21 Pro

Виво V20 2021
VS
Оппо F21 Pro
Vivo V20 2021
Oppo F21 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 2021 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 2021
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 2021
n/a
F21 Pro
801 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 2021
83.7%
F21 Pro +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 2021 and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 2021
556
F21 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 2021
1716
F21 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V20 2021
338957
F21 Pro
n/a
CPU 104628 -
GPU 80140 -
Memory 56815 -
UX 94649 -
Total score 338957 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V20 2021
895
F21 Pro
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 8006 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2022
Release date December 2020 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 2021 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Vivo V20 2021 and OnePlus Nord
3. Vivo V20 2021 and Vivo V21
4. Vivo V20 2021 and Xiaomi Mi 10i
5. Oppo F21 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Oppo F21 Pro and F17 Pro
7. Oppo F21 Pro and Reno 6
8. Oppo F21 Pro and Reno 7 Pro 5G
9. Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo A96

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish