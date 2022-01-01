Vivo V20 2021 vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Vivo V20 2021 Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 2021 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

The phone is 7-months newer

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V20 2021 n/a Reno 6 746 nits

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V20 2021 83.7% Reno 6 +1% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V20 2021 and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V20 2021 554 Reno 6 +2% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V20 2021 1700 Reno 6 +1% 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V20 2021 335394 Reno 6 +2% 340928 CPU 104628 107789 GPU 80140 87323 Memory 56815 59470 UX 94649 88008 Total score 335394 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance V20 2021 895 Reno 6 +17% 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 8006 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 33 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution - 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2020 July 2021 Release date December 2020 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 2021.