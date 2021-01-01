Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 2021 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 2021 vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Виво V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 2021 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 2021
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V20 2021
n/a
Galaxy M51
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
V20 2021
83.7%
Galaxy M51 +4%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 2021 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 2021 +4%
555
Galaxy M51
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 2021 +4%
1692
Galaxy M51
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 2021 +9%
271719
Galaxy M51
249489

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 2021
n/a
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 2021
n/a
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 2021
n/a
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 2021
n/a
Galaxy M51
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 August 2020
Release date December 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 2021. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

