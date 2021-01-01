Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Vivo V20 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3240 mAh
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
817 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro
85%
iPhone 13 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro
635
iPhone 13
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1680
iPhone 13
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V20 Pro
385150
iPhone 13
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM Funtouch OS 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3240 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date September 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

