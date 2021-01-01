Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 Pro vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (687K versus 326K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
816 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro
85%
Mate 40 Pro +11%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro
637
Mate 40 Pro +45%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1678
Mate 40 Pro +96%
3295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro
326174
Mate 40 Pro +111%
687038
AnTuTu Rating (135th and 3rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date September 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

