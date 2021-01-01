Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Moto G9 Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 Pro vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Виво V20 Про
VS
Моторола Мото G9 Плюс
Vivo V20 Pro
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 269K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 628 and 523 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro +1%
85%
Moto G9 Plus
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro +20%
628
Moto G9 Plus
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1636
Moto G9 Plus +3%
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro +16%
311060
Moto G9 Plus
269202
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G9 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Vivo V20 Pro
2. OnePlus Nord or Vivo V20 Pro
3. Vivo V20 or V20 Pro
4. Vivo V20 SE or V20 Pro
5. Vivo X50 Pro or V20 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Motorola Moto G9 Plus
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Motorola Moto G9 Plus
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Motorola Moto G9 Plus
9. Oppo Realme 6 or Motorola Moto G9 Plus
10. Motorola Moto G9 Power or G9 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish