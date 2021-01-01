Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.