Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Vivo V20 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro Weighs 27 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (770K versus 386K)

28% higher pixel density (525 vs 409 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 90.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V20 Pro 85% 9 Pro +6% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 660 GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V20 Pro 635 9 Pro +79% 1135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V20 Pro 1655 9 Pro +122% 3671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V20 Pro 386019 9 Pro +100% 770528 CPU 109651 198831 GPU 103696 292659 Memory 71416 138072 UX 98181 136199 Total score 386019 770528 3DMark Wild Life Performance V20 Pro 1654 9 Pro +245% 5706 Stability 99% 57% Graphics test 9 FPS 34 FPS Graphics score 1654 5706 PCMark 3.0 score - 12418 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 11 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 13:34 hr Talk (3G) V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 33:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 24 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V20 Pro n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 March 2021 Release date September 2020 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.