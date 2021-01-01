Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Виво V20 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Vivo V20 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro
85%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro
628
Nord 2 5G +27%
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1636
Nord 2 5G +69%
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro
311060
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (79th and 58th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date September 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Vivo V20 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 7 or Vivo V20 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Vivo V20 Pro
4. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G or Vivo V20 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Vivo V20 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or Nord 2 5G
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord or Nord 2 5G
10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish