Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26.5 grams less
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 541 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
533 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro +2%
85%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro +18%
636
Realme 7
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1683
Realme 7 +1%
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro +9%
325694
Realme 7
298373
AnTuTu Ranking (132nd and 159th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

