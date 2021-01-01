Vivo V20 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 26.5 grams less
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 541 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|83.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Ranking (132nd and 159th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 35 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.
