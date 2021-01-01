Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.