Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.