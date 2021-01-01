Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Reno 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
854 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro
85%
Reno 4 Pro +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro +4%
636
Reno 4 Pro
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1683
Reno 4 Pro +9%
1834
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro +6%
325694
Reno 4 Pro
308295
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (132nd and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2020
Release date September 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 Pro.

