Vivo V20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 179K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 351 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro +84%
646
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro +27%
1657
1300
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro +82%
325814
179247
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (135th and 282nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 35 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|December 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.
