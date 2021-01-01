Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
784 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro
626
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1654
Galaxy A52 5G +18%
1958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro
313522
Galaxy A52 5G +5%
330193
AnTuTu Android Ranking (195th and 174th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

