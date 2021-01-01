Vivo V20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
- Weighs 19 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1654
Galaxy A52 5G +18%
1958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
313522
Galaxy A52 5G +5%
330193
AnTuTu Android Ranking (195th and 174th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 400 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1