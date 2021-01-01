Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 Pro vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Виво V20 Про
Vivo V20 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 325K)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 88.08%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V20 Pro
85%
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 Pro
646
Galaxy S10 +10%
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 Pro
1657
Galaxy S10 +26%
2091
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 Pro
325814
Galaxy S10 +22%
396827
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (135th and 98th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V20 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord
3. Vivo V20 Pro and Oppo Reno 3 Pro
4. Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20
5. Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 11
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone XS
9. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish