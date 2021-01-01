Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.