Home > Smartphone comparison > V20 SE vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Vivo V20 SE vs Huawei Honor 30

Виво V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V20 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 167K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 307 points
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V20 SE
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V20 SE
n/a
Honor 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V20 SE
83.9%
Honor 30 +3%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V20 SE and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V20 SE
307
Honor 30 +204%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V20 SE
1350
Honor 30 +90%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V20 SE
167489
Honor 30 +131%
386252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (300th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 SE and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Vivo V20 SE and Oppo A72
3. Vivo V20 SE and Oppo Realme 6
4. Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20
5. Vivo V20 SE and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 30 and Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor 30 and Huawei P30
8. Huawei Honor 30 and Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 30 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 30 and P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish